Billboards Along Beirut Highway Thank Iran for Supporting Lebanese Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: The people of Lebanon have appreciated for Iran’s support and its demand for a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, by installing billboards along the main road leading to Beirut’s airport.

The Lebanese put up billboards displaying portraits of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, accompanied by the slogan “We are grateful to loyal Iran,” as a gesture of thanks for Tehran’s firm stance on securing a ceasefire in Lebanon.

These billboards were installed on the main road from Beirut to the airport, which is a busy route.

Lebanese lawmaker Ali Ammar said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has proven its commitment to supporting the resistance and has always stood by its side, saying that Iran has complied with its promises and obligations.

The memorandum of understanding to end the imposed war by the US and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic was signed by the presidents of Iran and the United States.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Donald Trump remotely signed the text of the memorandum of understanding in the early hours of Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Iran and the US, along with their allies in the ongoing war, by signing this MoU, declare an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

They commit to refraining from initiating any war or military action against one another, to abstain from the threat or use of force, and to guarantee the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon.

......................

End/ 257