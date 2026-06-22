Ayatollah Ramezani: The Iranian Nation Defeated the Enemy’s Calculations and Ushered in a New Renaissance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, referring to the enduring lessons of Ashura and the perpetual confrontation between the front of truth and falsehood, emphasized that the historical statement of Imam Hussein (a.s.) in the face of Yazid’s rule, when he said, “One like me does not pledge allegiance to one like Yazid,” is a permanent principle throughout human history, because truth and falsehood, justice and oppression, and faith and disbelief never align in the same front, and compromise between the two is impossible.

At the outset of his remarks, he expressed appreciation for the massive presence of people, youth, women, and families in religious and social ceremonies, considering this presence a sign of the insight, awareness, and loyalty of the Iranian nation to Islamic and revolutionary ideals, and stated that officials must be among the people and witness the greatness of this nation firsthand.

The Perpetual Confrontation between Truth and Falsehood from Ashura to the Present

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to the stance of Imam Hussein (a.s.) against Yazid’s rule, said that when Imam Hussein (a.s.) was asked to pledge allegiance to Yazid, he declared unequivocally that “one like me does not pledge allegiance to one like Yazid.” This statement is not merely related to a specific historical period, but is an enduring rule throughout history.

He added that from the era of Pharaoh to the time of the divine prophets, and from Karbala to the present age, two fronts have always stood against one another: a front seeking domination, oppression, and arrogance, and a front moving in the path of justice, human dignity, and divine values. Truth and falsehood never stand side by side, and there is no coexistence between divine authority and satanic authority.

The Inherent Nature of the Hegemonic System: Bullying, Extortion, and Interventionism

Ayatollah Ramezani, criticizing the policies of the United States and hegemonic powers, stated that the same historical confrontation continues today. On one side are nations and freedom-seeking movements, and on the other are powers that attempt to impose their will on nations through force, threats, and extortion.

He added that the United States is a symbol of the hegemonic system that, over the past decades, has tried through military, economic, and media power to pressure independent nations and impose its interests on the world. This hegemonic system has always sought to plunder the resources of nations and expand its influence.

The Record of Western Colonialism in Africa, Latin America, and the Islamic World

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to the historical record of Western colonialism, stated that colonialist countries have committed numerous atrocities in Africa, Latin America, and various parts of the Islamic world. Slavery, looting of natural resources, instigating wars and internal conflicts, and imposing dependent governments are part of their dark record.

He noted that the same powers that once enslaved nations are today pursuing the same policies through new media, economic, and political tools, and have placed projects such as Islamophobia, Iranophobia, and creating discord among Muslims on their agenda.

The Dependency of Some Islamic Governments; An Obstacle to the Formation of a Unified Islamic Power

Ayatollah Ramezani, referring to the vast capacities of the Islamic world, said that more than fifty Islamic countries possess enormous human, economic, and political potential, and if they achieve genuine unity, they will become the greatest economic and political power in the world.

He added that unfortunately, the dependence of some Islamic governments on arrogant powers and their placement of facilities and bases at the disposal of the United States has hindered the realization of this great capacity. If the Islamic world were united, no power would be able to impose its will on Muslims.

The Enemy’s Failure in the Recent War against the Iranian Nation

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to the recent war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, stated that the enemies entered the field with a set of objectives and imagined they could bring the Islamic Republic to a crisis within a short period.

He specified that the disintegration of Iran, regime change, elimination of the leadership, weakening of missile power, halting nuclear knowledge and technology, and separating the people from the system were among the goals pursued by the enemy, but they failed in all of these objectives.

Ayatollah Ramezani added that the enemies could not disintegrate Iran, could not change the Islamic system, could not halt the country’s defensive and missile capabilities, could not destroy nuclear advancements, and could not create a rift between the people and the Revolution.

The Presence of the People; The Main Factor in Defeating the Enemy’s Calculations

He considered the presence of the people as the most important factor in the enemy’s failure and said that what overturned all the enemy’s calculations was the broad and conscious presence of the people on the scene. The Iranian nation once again demonstrated that at historical junctures, it defends the country, the Revolution, national security, and its values.

According to him, the enemy thought that the people had distanced themselves from the ideals of the Revolution, but the massive presence of the people showed that the bond between the nation and the Revolution, the system, and the leadership remains strong and enduring.

The New Renaissance of the Iranian Nation and the Renewed Awakening of Society

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to what he called a “new renaissance of the Iranian nation,” stated that recent developments have led to a great awakening and uprising in society. This popular presence is a valuable asset for the future of the country and the resistance front.

He added that the enemies sought to create despair and hopelessness, but the outcome of their actions was the strengthening of the spirit of resistance, national cohesion, and greater awareness among the Iranian nation.

The Achievements of the Islamic Revolution; From Scientific Progress to Defensive Power

Ayatollah Ramezani, pointing to the achievements of the Islamic Revolution, stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran, over the past four decades despite sanctions and extensive pressures, has managed to achieve remarkable success in various scientific, technological, defensive, and political fields.

He enumerated the enhancement of the country’s scientific standing, the development of strategic technologies, the growth of defensive and missile capabilities, the achievement of political independence, overcoming numerous crises, and the formation of the resistance front among the most important achievements of the Islamic Revolution.

The Role of the Leadership in Steering the Country through Crises

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, emphasizing the role of the leadership in navigating the country through challenges, said that the Islamic Republic has faced seditions, wars, sanctions, and various pressures over the past decades, but has overcome these crises under the guidance of Imam Khomeini (r.a.) and the Supreme Leader of the Revolution.

He added that today too, the Iranian nation, with trust in the leadership and reliance on internal capacities, will continue its path of progress, authority, and dignity.

The Resistance Front; From Hezbollah to Hashd al-Shaabi

Ayatollah Ramezani, referring to the position of the resistance front, stated that one of the main goals of the enemies was the destruction of the resistance, but today the resistance front is broader and more powerful than before.

He added that Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq, and other resistance forces have managed to change the equations of the region and stand against occupation and domination. The resistance has today become a global discourse and inspires free nations of the world.

Ceasefire and Negotiation from a Position of Strength

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to the issue of ceasefire and negotiations, said that the Islamic Republic of Iran never enters negotiations from a position of weakness, and any decision must be made within the framework of national interests, dignity, and the country’s authority.

He added that accepting a ceasefire does not mean retreating from principles, but rather signifies confidence in internal capacity and national power, and the Iranian nation will not surrender to threats and bullying.

The Strait of Hormuz and the Deterrent Capacities of the Islamic Republic

Ayatollah Ramezani, referring to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand against any U.S. excesses and threats to national interests, and will use all its deterrent capacities to defend the country’s security.

He emphasized that no power has the right to threaten the security and interests of the Iranian nation, and the Islamic Republic will act with authority in defending the rights of the people.

Iran; An Influential Regional and Global Power

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has today become a major regional and international power, and the world must accept this reality.

He added that Iran’s scientific strength, defensive capability, popular capacities, and strategic position have made the country one of the key players in regional and global equations.

The Decline of the United States and the Future of the Resistance

Ayatollah Ramezani, referring to global developments, said that the signs of the decline of American power have become more evident than ever, and various nations of the world are no longer willing to accept the domination and extortion of arrogant powers.

He noted that the process of awakening among nations and the expansion of the resistance front will continue, and the hegemonic system will face increasing challenges day by day.

Continued Resistance until the Final Victory of the Iranian Nation

In conclusion, he emphasized the necessity of preserving national unity, strengthening faith, developing science, and enhancing the country’s defensive capabilities and said that the Iranian nation has been victorious in this arena so far, and with reliance on faith, resistance, unity, and leadership, it will be victorious in the future as well.

Ayatollah Ramezani stressed that the resistance front will grow stronger day by day, and free nations of the world will stand against oppression and arrogance until justice, dignity, and independence prevail over domination and bullying.

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