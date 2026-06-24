Ayatollah Ramezani: Lifestyle of AhlulBayt (a.s.) Prepares Man for Prosperous Life, Death

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, at the morning ceremony of the eighth day of Muharram, referring to the status of life and death in Islamic teachings, stated, "The best explanation of the meaning of life and death can be found in the words and conduct of the Infallible Imams (a.s.), and after understanding these concepts, one must pay attention to the lifestyle of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

Stating that today the issue of lifestyle is one of the most important intellectual and cultural topics in the world, he added, "In the West, hundreds of books have been written about lifestyle, and some present it as their own achievement, but based on religious foundations, the AhlulBayt (a.s.) have introduced the most comprehensive and complete model of life to humanity."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly emphasized, "In the Islamic view, human life is not limited merely to the outward and material aspect, but all dimensions of his existence, including the body, intellect, and soul, must be cultivated. Man must be both wise and intelligent, both virtuous and courteous, and employ his limbs and faculties in the right path."

Referring to the Sermon of the Muttaqin (the Pious) in Nahj al-Balaghah, Ayatollah Ramezani said, "In this sermon, the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.) describes the signs of the pious in their speech, behavior, dress, gaze, and hearing. They speak rightly, walk with humility, maintain moderation in dress, and are watchful of their eyes and ears."

He added, "The Pure Imams (a.s.) pay attention to all dimensions of human existence, and this is the approach of religion and the divine prophets in cultivating man; a cultivation that encompasses the outward and inward, the intellect and soul, and the individual and social behavior of man."

Ayatollah Ramezani, stating that human life finds meaning within a network of relationships, said, "The relationship with God, the relationship with oneself, the relationship with nature and existence, and the relationship with other human beings are among the most important dimensions of human life that have been comprehensively addressed in the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

Referring to the supplication of Arafah of Imam Hussain (a.s.), he considered theology to be the axis of human life and stated, "The universe is full of divine names and attributes, and every being in existence is a sign for knowing the Lord. If man corrects his vision, he will find his way from the signs of the universe to the Owner of the signs."

The representative of Gilan province in the Assembly of Experts continued, "Man must also make peace with himself, and this requires self-knowledge and self-care. The Holy Quran has called man to care for himself and his family, and this care is an important part of the religious lifestyle."

He also considered man's relationship with the universe and nature to be important and added, "The sky, the earth, the sea, and all the phenomena of the world can guide man toward God, but sometimes inner veils prevent one from seeing the truth, and despite knowing outward sciences, man remains from reaching the Creator of existence."

Ayatollah Ramezani, emphasizing the importance of man's relationship with others, said, "One of the main concerns of the prophets, the Imams (a.s.), and divine sages has been to guide and help human beings. After reaching the truth, they considered it their duty to invite others to the path of light and knowledge."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to the fact that the divine prophets endured great hardships to guide people, stated, "The Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h) endured the most persecutions in the path of guiding humanity, and Imam Hussain (a.s.) throughout the entire course of Ashura was also seeking to guide the people."

Referring to the conduct of the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.) in dealing with the Khawarij, he said, "Before the final confrontation, Imam Ali (a.s.) repeatedly tried to clarify the truth and bring back the deviators, and sent people like Ammar and Malik for dialogue and clarification. Many were guided, but a group did not accept the truth due to intellectual rigidity."

Ayatollah Ramezani added, "Intellectual rigidity is one of the most dangerous afflictions, because man hears the truth and clear reasoning but does not accept it, and sometimes offers incorrect and baseless interpretations."

Referring to the martyrdom of the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.), he said, "Ibn Muljam committed his crime with the slogan 'La hukma illa lillah' (Judgment is only for God); a statement whose outward form was true, but was used in the path of falsehood. Imam Ali (a.s.) was the protector of the Shariah and divine judgment, not one who brought a judgment against God."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly stated, "The work of the Infallible Imam (a.s.) is not merely crime detection, but prevention of crime, cultivation of man, and helping him. In cultivation, sometimes one must overlook errors so that the ground for reform is provided, just as God is the Coverer of faults and, despite His full knowledge of His servants' deeds, treats them with forbearance and patience."

Ayatollah Ramezani, stating that Wilayah (guardianship) is the key to all relationships in a faithful life, said, "In the narration of Imam Baqir (a.s.), it is stated that Islam is built upon prayer, fasting, zakat, Hajj, and Wilayah. Prayer organizes man's relationship with God, fasting organizes man's relationship with himself, zakat organizes man's relationship with others, and Hajj organizes an international relationship, but the key to all of these is Wilayah."

He emphasized, "The system of Wilayah and Imamate plays a fundamental role in eliminating ignorance, foolishness, and the age of ignorance, and if this wilayi connection is properly understood, man will achieve the best kind of life."

The representative of Gilan province in the Assembly of Experts, referring to the supplication, "O God, make my life the life of Muhammad and the family of Muhammad, and my death the death of Muhammad and the family of Muhammad," said, "Man must place his life and death in the path of God and the AhlulBayt (a.s.), just as Prophet Ibrahim (a.s.) taught us that prayer, worship, life, and death must be for the Lord of the worlds."

He added, "Whatever connects to God will remain and be stable, for everything is perishable, and what remains is the divine aspect and divine action of man."

Ayatollah Ramezani noted, "The AhlulBayt (a.s.) have given meaning to life and death in such a way that man becomes prepared for both. He can have a good and peaceful life and also a conscious and prosperous death."

Ayatollah Ramezani, referring to the fact that some people fear not only death but also life, stated, "Some see life as entirely suffering and even become pessimistic about existence itself, while the root of many of these views lies within man himself."

Citing the words of the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.) in Nahj al-Balaghah, he added, "If someone condemns the world, he should in fact correct himself, his attachments, and his incorrect view. The world can be the farm of the Hereafter, a place of trade with God, and a ground for human growth."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly said, "Man must change the lens of his vision so that he sees God, himself, the world, and others correctly. Unless man's vision is corrected, his understanding of life, death, the world, and even his relationship with God will be flawed."

Referring to the role of Hussaini gatherings in correcting human attitude, he stated, "These gatherings have the capacity to clarify man's duty toward himself and change his view of life, death, and the path of servitude. In these gatherings, man learns not to see himself and to give meaning to everything in the transaction with God and love for the Beloved."

Ayatollah Ramezani added, "Imam Hussain (a.s.) in Karbala was not seeking fame or reputation. He saw only the Beloved and wanted to introduce all human beings to this Beloved. When life is properly understood, death is also properly understood and will no longer be frightening."

Ayatollah Ramezani, stating that man can transform the world into a divine and humane environment by correcting his vision and actions, said, "Some have turned the world into hell through oppression, aggression, genocide, and cruelty, and have destroyed the security and peace of nations."

Referring to the crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Gaza, he stated, "What sin have the innocent children and people committed that they must fall victim to violence, massacre, and crime? The heart aches at witnessing these scenes."

The representative of Gilan province in the Assembly of Experts added, "Merely expressing concern or condemnation by some international institutions and bodies is not enough. One must stand against bullying, extortion, and crime, and stop the aggressor."

He emphasized, "If one does not stand against the oppressor and extortionist, he will become more insolent and will extort from the entire world. The human community has a duty not to remain silent in the face of oppression, crime, and the insecurity of the world."

Ayatollah Ramezani concluded by referring to the words of Imam Hussain (a.s.) on the day of Ashura, saying, "In the most difficult moments, he addressed his companions, saying, 'Patience, O sons of the noble ones. Be patient.'"

He added, "Imam Hussain (a.s.) introduces death as a bridge to pass through hardships and reach the vast divine paradise; a bridge that carries man from sufferings, limitations, and difficulties to God's eternal blessings."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly stated, "In the Hussayni view, death is not an end, but a passage from the prison of this world to the palace of divine mercy, and one who has understood the truth of life does not fear such a death."

Ayatollah Ramezani noted, "The school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) cultivates man in such a way that he neither fears life nor death, but rather gives meaning to both in the path of divine proximity, human dignity, and servitude to God."

He emphasized, "The message of Ashura is the message of patience, dignity, hope, and passing through fears, and the faithful man, by following the AhlulBayt (a.s.), can place his life and death in the path of Muhammad and the family of Muhammad (p.b.u.h)."

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