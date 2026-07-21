Martyred Imam Considered Introducing AhlulBayt (a.s.) School as Path to Unity of Islamic Ummah: Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in an interview, in response to the question of what mission the martyred leader had outlined for the followers of the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in strengthening the unity of the Islamic Ummah, stated, "The most important point he always emphasized was the correct and comprehensive introduction of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

He added, "If the AhlulBayt (a.s.) are properly recognized in all their cultural, political, and social dimensions, undoubtedly people will follow this school and its true followers will take shape."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, stating that the martyred leader had repeatedly emphasized this issue in various speeches and conferences, said, "He particularly emphasized in the 7th General Assembly of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly that the AhlulBayt (a.s.) are the axis of unity and an agreed-upon point of trust and belief for all Muslims, and introducing this status can explain the model of leadership and Imamate to the world."

Ramezani, referring to narrations from the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.) and Lady Fatimah Zahra (a.s.), stated, "In narrations, it is said: 'Our Imamate is a safeguard against division,' meaning the Imamate of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) prevents any division, and 'obedience to us is the system of the community,' meaning following the AhlulBayt (a.s.) will lead to the cohesion of the Islamic Ummah."

He continued, "This following provides an opportunity for nations to stand against and fight the system of ignorance. Of course, today's ignorance is different from the ignorance of the era of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h.)."

The member of the Assembly of Experts noted, "In a narration from Imam Sadiq (a.s.), it is said that the ignorance of the end times is more dangerous than the ignorance of the past; because it leads people toward slavery; a slavery that manifests itself in the form of racial discrimination, unjust distribution of wealth, and domination."

Ramezani stated, "If these divine teachings are not heeded, a system of bullying and arrogance will become entrenched in the world; just as today, America, as an international criminal and thief, calls nations to surrender and has built its policy on the humiliation and threat of others."

He added, "It must be made clear to nations that if their will is strengthened through the correct introduction of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), they can stand against the system of domination; because the AhlulBayt (a.s.) have placed duties upon the Islamic Ummah, among them awakening, recognizing enemies, and resisting domination."

Ramezani continued, "As the martyred Supreme Leader repeatedly emphasized, the system of domination has divided the world into dominant and dominated countries, but the AhlulBayt (a.s.) taught us to 'neither be dominators nor be dominated.' This teaching is now considered one of the great lessons of the martyred Imam."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in response to the question of what plans this assembly has for explaining the legacy of the martyred Imam in the light of the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) at the global level, said, "Our most important goal is to introduce the scientific authority of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) to the world, and in this path, we seek to benefit from a comprehensive and inclusive language."

He continued, "The two Imams of the Revolution, that is, the great Imam of the Islamic Revolution and the martyred Imam, taught us a comprehensive literature derived from the discourse of the AhlulBayt (a.s.). They interpreted the event of Ghadir in such a way that Ghadir came so that the best people would take charge of affairs and the people would play a role in their own destiny."

This seminary and university professor noted, "This type of interpretation and explanation is the same literature that the great Imam and the martyred Imam presented to the Islamic community, and for moving toward modern Islamic civilization, paying attention to this discourse is essential."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to the assembly's actions in the scientific and cultural fields, stated, "In the 'WikiShia Encyclopedia,' which is considered a Shiite encyclopedia with over 45,000 entries and articles, we have strengthened and explained the articles related to the discourses of the martyred Imam."

He added, "Also, wherever necessary, through issuing statements and communication with members of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in various countries, local assemblies, figures, and missionaries, we have promoted the literature that the martyred Imam taught us based on the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) as the axis of international discussions, and this discourse is now expanding in various parts of the world."

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