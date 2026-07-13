Martyrdom of Great Leader of Muslims, Beginning of Resurrection of Iranian People, Islamic Ummah / Historic Farewell of Tens of Millions of Free Peopl

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Ramezani, issuing a statement on the occasion of the martyrdom and burial of the pure body of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, expressed his condolences and sympathy to the Islamic Ummah.

Full text of the statement:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

“Let those who sell the life of this world for the Hereafter fight in the way of Allah; and whoever fights in the way of Allah, and then is slain, or he subdues [the enemy], We shall soon give him a great reward.” (Holy Quran, 4: 74)

The martyrdom of the righteous servant of God, the son of the Messenger of Allah, Ali, Fatimah, and Hussain (peace be upon them), the scholar and divine jurist, the religious authority for the followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), the reformist thinker, the leader of the Islamic Ummah and the leader of the world's free people, the just Jurist and ruler, the tireless mujahid, the perceptive and unrelenting enemy of oppression, the defender and supporter of the oppressed, the nations of the region, the resistance against arrogance, and the cause and people of Palestine, the bearer of the banner of awaiting the appearance of the Promised Mahdi (may God hasten his noble reappearance), the martyred Imam, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei, is a sorrowful loss and an irreparable blow to Islam, the Iranian nation, the Islamic Ummah, and the world.

The historic farewell of the people of Iran and Iraq and the members of the Islamic Ummah, from the great Tehran Prayer Grounds, which is one of the legacies of that martyred Imam and leader, to the family of Muhammad (p.b.u.h), the holy city of Qom, the holy shrine of Lady Fatimah Masoumah (peace be upon her), and the holy mosque of Jamkaran, to beneath the domes of the holy shrines of his ancestors Ali, Hussain, and Abbas (peace be upon them) in Najaf and Karbala, carried on the shoulders of the passionate and loyal people of Iraq, and to the holy city of Mashhad, where he, like a soldier in the service of his commander, the solace of souls and the sun of suns, was laid to rest in the land of Tus, after a lifetime of scholarly, political, and field jihad, efforts for the awakening of the Islamic world, guidance and fulfillment of the prophetic duty of teaching and nurturing, deepening the understanding of Islamic society and moving toward modern Islamic civilization, clarification and insight-building in exposing modern ignorance and confronting it, and in the face of the slavery of the new age and neo-colonialism, and his outcry, steadfastness, and confrontation with oppression, tyranny, and arrogance, and most importantly, the leadership and guidance of the Ummah, he proudly met his Lord, so that his name would remain eternal in history as the only scholar, religious authority, ruler, and martyred leader after his ancestor, the Commander of the Faithful, Ali (a.s.).

The martyrdom of the great leader of the world's Muslims was the beginning of the resurrection of the Iranian people and the Islamic Ummah. The presence of tens of millions of free people in all fields across Iran and for over four months, and in the legendary farewell ceremony for the martyred Imam and the funeral of his pure body in five cities across two countries, which undoubtedly, if the necessary conditions had been met, the entire Islamic Ummah would have wished to participate in this unparalleled historic event, is a sign of the resurrection of the Ummah, the determination and will of Muslims and free people to combat arrogance, the world-devouring America, and the illegitimate Zionist regime, to continue the straight path of jihad, and to renew Islamic glory and grandeur, under the leadership of his righteous successor, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Hosseini Khamenei (may his shadow be prolonged), which will continue until the realization of victory, the establishment of the foundations of modern Islamic civilization, and the awaiting of the Savior until his appearance, and the establishment of the virtuous government of justice and equity, which will be a source of honor for Islam and its followers.

I, on behalf of myself, the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, and all Shiites, Muslims, and justice-seekers of the world, and in unison with all leaders and concerned elites of the Ummah, express my utmost gratitude and appreciation for the unparalleled presence and unimaginable participation of the people of Iran and the Islamic Ummah, governments and official authorities, religious leaders and clerics of various faiths and denominations, thinkers and elites of the world, fighters, and all lovers of the path of the martyred Imam, who made great efforts and endured hardships and difficulties of travel and participation in this historic event to fulfill their duty to that history-making leader, and I hope that they will overlook the shortcomings in the Islamic homeland of Iran, given the heavy conditions of the region and the world, with their magnanimity and tolerance.

I ask the Almighty God to grant us all the success of remaining united in fulfilling the divine covenant and continuing the path of that martyred Imam and exalting the word of God.

Peace be upon you, and the mercy and blessings of God.

Reza Ramazani

Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly

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