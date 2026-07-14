Assembly of Experts Declares Full Support for Leader's Vow of Revenge for Martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's top clerical body has declared its full support for a recent message by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, in which he vowed revenge for the assassination of the late Leader and all those martyred in the recent US-Israeli war of aggression.

In a statement released on Monday, the Assembly of Experts said that Ayatollah Khamenei’s message last week clearly elucidated the deep bonds between the Muslim nation of Iran and the teachings of the Qur'an and Prophet Muhammad’s infallible household.

The statement said the message, issued after a massive funeral was held for the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, affirmed that Iran will continue to move along the “path of honor, independence, and resistance” under its new leadership.

It said the message drew upon some “profound religious discourse,” which covers the divine duty to pursue and punish the assassins and to seek retribution for the blood of the martyred Leader and the other innocent martyrs of US-Israeli aggression on Iran.

“It once again demonstrates that the discourse of the Islamic Revolution is rooted in the school of the Infallible Imams (God's blessings be upon them) and continues to thrive and flourish in the light of those same authentic teachings,” said the statement.

The Assembly of Experts for Leadership is an 88-member body operating under the Iranian constitution and is tasked with electing and supervising the Leader of the country.

The Assembly elected Ayatollah Khamenei as Iran’s new leader in early March, days after his father was assassinated in a joint US-Israeli air strike on his office in Tehran.

Ayatollah Khamenei vowed in his message last week that those responsible for the assassination of the late Leader and all those martyred during the US-Israeli aggression would not die peacefully.

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