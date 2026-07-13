Pakistan Leader: Solution of Common Challenges Facing Muslim Ummah Lies in Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking at a consultative meeting of Pakistani religious scholars organized by the Muslim World League, Fazlur Rehman welcomed senior scholars and international guests, including Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, prominent Islamic scholar Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, and Maulana Hanif Jalandhari.

Fazlur Rehman said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted ties based on faith, brotherhood and common Islamic interests, describing the relationship between the two countries as a source of strength for the wider Muslim community.

He praised the Muslim World League for its efforts to promote unity, moderation and religious tolerance across the Muslim world, saying its work has made a significant contribution to strengthening solidarity among Muslim communities.

"The solution to the common challenges facing the Muslim Ummah lies in unity, moderation and mutual cooperation," Fazlur Rehman said, adding that Islamic brotherhood and collaboration are among the most pressing needs of the present time.

He also said the unity and stability of the Muslim world depend on cooperation among religious scholars and reaffirmed that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is founded on history, shared faith and brotherhood.

Concluding his remarks, Fazlur Rehman offered prayers for the health and well-being of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and for the success and prosperity of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.