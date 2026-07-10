‘Sooner or Later’: Top commander vows retribution for martyred Leader’s killers

The commander of the central Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, vowed that Iran’s Armed Forces will avenge the killing of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, warning enemies not to mistake the nation’s grief for weakness.

“This sacred mourning and holy wrath will persist on the path of retribution against the killers of the martyred Leader and commander of Muslims and the free people of the world, and the oppressed martyrs of the second and third imposed wars, and will bring them to account for their actions,” General Abdollahi said in a message, warning directly against any misreading of the public grief by hostile powers.

“The world’s arrogant powers and the leaders of global unbelief and arrogance, especially criminal America and the malicious Zionist regime, must not mistake the tears in the eyes of this nation and the roar rising from this sorrow for weakness,” he said.

“The valiant and courageous sons of the nation in the Armed Forces will, with reliance on Almighty God and in solidarity with Muslim and freedom-seeking peoples, deprive the enemy of sleep through a revolutionary act, and sooner or later will exact retribution from those responsible for these terrorist crimes,” he said.

In the remainder of his message, Abdollahi conveyed condolences to the new Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, describing the funeral as an unparalleled moment in history, and praised the turnout of Iranian people as well as Muslim nations, particularly Iraq’s people and Armed Forces, as a demonstration of Islamic unity that “drew a clear line between truth and falsehood” and exposed the failed designs of global arrogance.

He said the unprecedented turnout by the Islamic ummah was “more than a farewell ceremony” and represented “a resounding cry for justice and a clear rejection of the plans of the world’s arrogant powers,” which he said “clearly distinguished right from wrong.”