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Afghan Dignitary Says Leader Was Not Just for Iran but for Entire Islamic World

11 July 2026 - 21:23
News ID: 1838887
Afghan Dignitary Says Leader Was Not Just for Iran but for Entire Islamic World

As funeral ceremonies continued in the capital, ABNA correspondent spoke with an Afghan dignitary who had traveled to Tehran to pay respects to the martyred leader. Describing him as an international figure, he said the leader was not just for Iran but for the entire Islamic world, particularly for the people of Afghanistan.

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: The funeral ceremonies in Tehran drew dignitaries and mourners from across the globe. Among them was an Afghan dignitary who had traveled to the Iranian capital to express his solidarity with the Iranian nation and honor the martyred leader.

"When the news came, it was truly shocking," he said. "He was not just for Iran. He was for the entire Islamic world, and for us in Afghanistan, he was very important. He was an international figure."

He spoke of his decision to be present at the ceremony. "I am here because I wanted to come and show my presence. We stand with Iran. We oppose America and Israel, and so did he. This ceremony shows that the people of Iran are together and united. Muslim countries should also see that we are one."

The Afghan dignitary praised the leader's vast experience and his handling of hardships and crises. "He had a great deal of experience. He managed difficulties and crises very well. He never compromised on principles, and he always stood by his word."

He closed with a message to Muslim nations: "My message to all Muslim countries is to unite and support one another. Iran must also continue its unity and security."

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