Ayatollah Khamenei hails ‘historic’ funeral turnout, vows revenge for martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has expressed heartfelt appreciation for the “astonishing, enemy-breaking and historic” turnout at the funeral of the martyred Leader, vowing that vengeance on the “criminal and disgraced murderers” is certain.

In a message issued following the funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader praised the massive public participation in Iran and Iraq, calling it an extraordinary display of support.

“We pledge to avenge the pure blood of the martyred Leader and all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and disgraced murderers,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

“I sincerely appreciate the presence of tens of millions of people in the cities and villages of Iran and Iraq, especially Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala and Mashhad,” he said, describing the turnout as “astonishing, enemy-breaking and historic.”

Addressing the martyred Leader directly, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “With tearful eyes and broken hearts, as we bid farewell to your body, we pledge to preserve your school of thought and steadfastly follow the straight path you charted, fearing no hardship and placing our trust, as you did, in God’s promises.”

The Leader declared that avenging the blood of the martyred Leader and all the martyrs of these two US-Israeli wars of aggression against Iran was “the demand of our nation and must certainly be carried out.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said those responsible “will take to their graves the dream of a peaceful death in bed,” adding that the pledge “does not depend on my presence or that of other officials.”

“Whether we are here or not, this will be realized, and soon, free people across the world will each carry out part of this divine mission,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei also paid tribute to those martyred alongside the martyred Leader, saying, “Blessed are you, who are now guests of the Master whom you served with devotion.”

Addressing Ali ibn Musa al-Rida, the eighth Imam of Shia Muslims, the message described the martyred Leader as “a humble servant” who had dedicated everything to his faith and to serving the Imam.

It expressed hope that, in the future, he would be among the righteous who accompany Muhammad al-Mahdi, the awaited Imam in Shia belief.

The statement concluded by offering condolences to the Imam of the Age and praying for the elevation of all those killed.

“We ask God to grant all the martyrs the highest ranks, to bestow patience upon their families, and to grant the oppressed Iranian nation a decisive and imminent victory, God willing,” he noted.

................

End/ 257