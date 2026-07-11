Israel Bars Grand Mufti of Palestine from Al-Aqsa for One Week After Arrest

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli regime has barred the Grand Mufti of Palestine from entering the al-Aqsa compound for one week after abducting him, in the latest measure targeting Palestinian religious figures.

Israeli forces arrested Sheikh Muhammad Hussein on Friday, shortly after he delivered his sermon at al-Aqsa Mosque, before releasing him with an order banning him from entering the mosque compound for one week, with the restriction subject to renewal.

The occupying regime said the measure was not being imposed on Hussein for the first time, describing it as part of repeated restrictions targeting the Palestinian religious leader.

According to Palestinian media, Hussein was arrested over the contents of his sermon, during which he prayed for Palestinians killed by Israel and for the release of those held in Israeli prisons.

Earlier this month, Israeli regime’s authorities questioned and imposed restrictions on Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the longtime al-Aqsa preacher and former Grand Mufti of al-Quds, extending a pattern of repeated interrogations and entry bans against him in recent years.

These measures come amid escalating Israeli restrictions on Palestinian religious sites since the regime launched its genocidal assault on Gaza, killing 73,000 people and wounding more than 172,000 others.

More than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank during that period, including at least 243 children, amid intensified military raids, settler violence, and expanding Israeli control, according to Palestinian officials and rights organizations.

Israeli forces carried out 26 incursions into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound during June, the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs said.

The ministry added that in the same month, 4,212 Israeli settlers entered the mosque compound through the Mughrabi Gate under the protection of Israeli forces.

In June, Amnesty International denounced Israel's actions in the occupied West Bank, concluding that Palestinians were being subjected to a campaign of ethnic cleansing rather than isolated acts carried out by individual settlers or officials.

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