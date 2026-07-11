Cairo Hosts Major Memorial Ceremony for Iran’s Martyred Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

According to AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA), the memorial and mourning ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Grand Ayatollah al‑Uzma Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was held in Cairo with the wide participation of political, cultural, and academic figures, religious scholars, and a group of ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions from friendly countries.

In this ceremony, Mojtaba Ferdowsipour, head of the Interests Section of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Cairo, in his speech referring to the personal and doctrinal dimensions of the martyred Ayatollah Khamenei, described him as an unparalleled model of leadership based on faith, wisdom, courage, and loyalty to commitments. He emphasized: “The martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, throughout all the years of his responsibility, regarded supporting oppressed nations, defending the cause of Palestine, backing the resistance movement, and standing against domination and occupation not as a political choice, but as a religious, moral, and human duty.”

He considered the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei a great loss, but described it as the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the region, one that has given renewed life to resistance through the blood of martyrs.

Ferdowsipour regarded the tens of millions of people who attended the funeral of the martyred Leader, the large ceremonies in Iraq, and the international participation as signs of the continuity of the resistance ideology. He stressed that this massive presence was a manifestation of national unity, a renewal of commitment to the ideals of the Revolution, and a conscious pledge of allegiance to the new leadership.

He assessed this unprecedented participation as a clear message to the world about the steadfastness of the Iranian nation upon its principles despite all pressures.

At the end, Ferdowsipour prayed for the elevation of the martyred Leader’s ranks and wished peace and dignity for the nations of the region, emphasizing the necessity of dialogue and solidarity.

As part of the ceremony, a specialized panel was held with the participation of Dr. Ahmad Mostafa, Dr. Yusri Abushadi, Dr. Mona Hamed, Dr. Sheikh Abdel‑Halim al‑Azmi, Dr. Amjad Ahmad Tunis (counselor of the Sierra Leone embassy), Dr. Hamdi Balat, Dr. Hassan al‑Moghazi, Dr. Ashraf Abu‑Arif, and Dr. Raed Abdul‑Jalil from Gaza, along with Egyptian and non‑Egyptian thinkers and experts, focusing on “the ideology of resistance and the future of the region, the status of women, education and upbringing, especially rapprochement and Islamic unity in the vision of the martyred Imam.”

On the sidelines of the ceremony, a memorial book was set up for participants to record their messages and sentiments. A photo exhibition on the life and struggles of the martyred Leader, as well as displays of Minab school, calligraphy, and paintings describing the martyred Leader’s character, were also held. These were warmly welcomed by political figures, religious scholars, foreign diplomats, intellectuals, and media professionals. Many attendees spent time in the gallery and described it as “a living visual document of the school of resistance.”