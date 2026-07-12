Two Palestinians Martyred in Gaza as Israeli Forces Continue Ceasefire Violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Palestinians were killed on Saturday as Israeli occupation forces continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

One of the victims succumbed to injuries sustained in an earlier aggressive attack, while the other was killed in an occupation airstrike targeting a vehicle near the Wadi Gaza Bridge, northwest of the Nuseirat refugee camp. Several others were wounded in the strike.

A Palestinian was also injured by occupation forces’ gunfire south of Khan Younis. Meanwhile, the occupation carried out four demolition operations in the eastern parts of the city, amid intense shelling and gunfire from tanks and drones targeting areas in Khan Younis, as well as the Shuja’iyya and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods east of Gaza City.

The attacks targeted civilian homes and areas surrounding several civilian facilities, further escalating tensions amid continued breaches of the ceasefire agreement.

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