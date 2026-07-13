Five Palestinians, Including 9-Year-Old Girl, Martyred in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new wave of Israeli aggression has claimed the lives of at least five Palestinians, including a nine-year-old girl, in the besieged Gaza Strip, as the Zionist regime’s ceasefire violations entered their 274th consecutive day.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, at least two Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces struck a workshop in the Sabra district, south of Gaza City. The victims’ bodies were torn apart in the attack, which also left a third Palestinian wounded.

Eyewitnesses reported that an Israeli drone fired at least three missiles into the building housing the workshop in the al-Rayes neighborhood.

A medical source confirmed that a 9-year-old girl succumbed to critical injuries sustained from Israeli gunfire in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Separately, a Palestinian man died from wounds inflicted by Israeli fire on Friday east of the Bureij refugee camp. Another Palestinian succumbed to injuries caused by an Israeli drone strike east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces continued their systematic destruction across northern, central, and southern Gaza, demolishing homes and shelling civilian areas. The regime’s army has intensified the razing of Palestinian homes and structures in areas under its control south of Khan Younis and east of Gaza City. Witnesses described powerful explosions from these demolitions in Khan Younis and Gaza City, while Israeli drones dropped explosives near Qizan Rashwan and tanks pounded surrounding neighborhoods with heavy fire.

Israeli naval vessels simultaneously opened fire off the coast of Khan Yunis, and artillery shelling targeted western Rafah. Continuous drone overflights were reported across multiple areas of the Strip, spreading fear among the besieged population.

The so-called ceasefire agreed in October 2025 between Israel and Hamas has completely failed to halt the occupation’s attacks. Since it took effect, Israeli aggression has killed more than 1,100 Palestinians and wounded over 3,535 others.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that at least 73,331 Palestinians have been martyred in Israel’s genocidal assault since October 2023, with another 173,643 injured.

Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people, most displaced multiple times, are now crammed into a narrow coastal strip, living in makeshift tents or damaged buildings under the steadfast control of the Hamas resistance.

Throughout this fragile ceasefire, Israeli forces have steadily expanded their zones of control and now occupy an estimated 70 percent of Gaza’s territory.

This ongoing land grab exposes the occupation regime’s true expansionist intentions and its refusal to respect any agreement that does not serve its colonial goals.

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