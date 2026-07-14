Statement: Yemen Strikes Abha Airport with Missiles and Drones in Retaliation for Saudi Attack on Sana’a

ABNA24 - The Yemeni Armed Forces (Sanaa Forces) announced on Monday that they had carried out a military operation targeting Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia in retaliation to the Saudi aggression against Sanaa International Airport, warning all airlines against flying through Saudi Airspace.

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement:

“‘In its insistence on continuing the unjust siege against the Yemeni people, the Saudi enemy, at precisely 13:54 PM this Monday, launched a blatant attack using its warplanes against Sanaa International Airport.

By targeting it with a number of airstrikes with the aim of closing it to humanitarian flights carrying patients and stranded individuals, the Armed Forces engaged the enemy aircraft to repel this treacherous and cowardly attack.

In response to this criminal Saudi aggression, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting Abha International Airport with a number of ballistic missiles and drones. The operation successfully achieved its objectives, praise be to God.

The Saudi enemy, after its reckless decision to launch this unjust attack on Sanaa International Airport, bears full responsibility for the grave consequences of this brutal aggression, which serves the Zionist-American enemy, and all the resulting repercussions.

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their unwavering commitment to the cause of repelling this aggression and lifting the unjust blockade imposed on our country.

In this context, we warn all airlines against flying through Saudi airspace and urge them to take our warnings seriously until the blockade on Sanaa International Airport is lifted.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its assistance to the Republic of Yemen in lifting the blockade on Sanaa, and for facilitating humanitarian flights to and from the airport.

Greetings to our great people who have taken to the streets in massive public demonstrations in the capital, and in the provinces, districts, villages, and rural areas. And all praise to our loyal and noble tribes for their massive demonstrations and their authentic, faith-based, jihadist stances.

Our great people will not accept the continuation of the aggression and blockade, and their Armed Forces, with God’s help, are fully prepared to take all necessary steps and measures to deter the aggression and lift this blockade.”



/129