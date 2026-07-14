Yemen Warns Saudi Arabia of “Major Strategic Deadlock” After Airstrike on Sana’a Airport

ABNA24 - Yemen’s Foreign Ministry denounced Saudi Arabia’s attack on Sana'a International Airport, emphasizing that the aggression will not go unpunished.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry declared that Yemen will enter a new stage to fully reclaim its rights, warning that Saudi Arabia will find itself in a major strategic deadlock and will bear high costs for its aggression.

Separately, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, stated that “the Saudi aggression will not go unpunished,” adding, “The Saudi enemy has ended the de-escalation phase, and must bear responsibility for all potential consequences.”

The Yemeni Ministry of Transport announced in a statement that “Saudi Arabia’s bombardment of Sana’a airport and violation of the Yemeni airspace signifies the Riyadh regime’s insistence, with Americans’ and Zionists’ push, to continue the siege.”

Moreover, a high-ranking Yemeni source told Al Mayadeen that “the decision to break the siege on Sana’a airport is irreversible,” pointing to the high combat readiness of Yemeni Armed Forces and their preparedness for all possible scenarios.

“Saudi Arabia must accept the full consequences of any escalatory action,” he said, according to Press TV.

The source noted that Saudi Arabia is responsible for obstructing the restoration of peace and stability throughout Yemen. “Saudi officials do not have a clear understanding of the status quo, and simply depend on the regime’s mercenaries to make snap decisions.”

He warned that any misstep by the Riyadh regime and its mercenaries “would move the state of affairs to a new level”, adding that Saudi authorities cannot hide behind their agents.

The source also warned that Saudi Arabia’s economy, airports and ports will have to bear the full brunt of any folly that Riyadh commits.



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