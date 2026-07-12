Yemen Reiterates Solidarity with Iran, Supports Right to Resist US-Zionist Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Acting Prime Minister of the Sanaa Government, Mohammed Miftah, met on Saturday with Iranian Ambassador Ali Rezaei to discuss enhancing cooperation between Yemen and Iran across vital sectors and within their communities.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Abdulwahid Abu Ras, focused on strengthening bilateral relations for mutual benefit.

Miftah expressed Yemen’s condolences regarding the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, highlighting significant public attendance at the funeral. He reiterated Yemen’s solidarity with Iran against perceived American-Zionist aggression, supporting Iran’s right to resist such actions.

Ambassador Rezaei commended the strong fraternal ties and Yemen’s supportive stance regarding Iran and the resistance axis, vowing Tehran’s assistance to Sanaa in ending the aggression and lifting the siege.

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