America's Attacks on Iran Proved Washington's Breach of Faith and Criminality: Yemeni FM

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized in a statement that the U.S. attacks on the soil of the Islamic Republic of Iran indicate Washington's criminal tendencies.

Yemen, referring to the fact that these attacks once again prove that breach of faith and violation of commitments are inseparable characteristics of Americans and Zionists, warned Arab countries hosting U.S. bases.

Sana'a, noting that the aforementioned countries will expose themselves to continuous risks and damages through this action, stated that the rulers of these countries have entrusted the fate of their people and the future of their countries to Zionist criminals.

It is worth noting that the American aggressors, since the middle of last night, have carried out attacks on areas in the south of our country. In response to America's violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, our country's armed forces targeted 85 points of important military installations of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait with long-range Khaibar Shekan missiles, medium-range Zolfaghar missiles, and short-range Fateh 110 missiles.

Yemen, stating that the Arab countries dependent on the U.S. must step out of the circle of mercenarism, warned that this course will bring them nothing but defeat and loss.

Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while praising the steadfastness and resilience of the Iranian nation, government, and armed forces, said that Iran is like a rock against which the enemies' conspiracies will shatter.

Yemen concluded by emphasizing that it will remain alongside Iran and support it at all stages and in all developments.

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