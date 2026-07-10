AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Giorgio Cafiero, an analyst and Executive Director of the Gulf State Analytics, speaking about the intellectual and political legacy of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution and its impact on the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said, "In the view of many in Iran and other parts of the world, the most important intellectual and political legacy of the second Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran is based on his emphasis on Iran's national independence, the preservation of the country's sovereignty, and Tehran's resistance against foreign domination."

This Georgetown University professor stated, "Ayatollah Khamenei, since assuming leadership in 1989, transformed these principles into a coherent strategic doctrine that helped guide Tehran through a difficult period under intense pressure, sanctions, and military conflicts."

Cafiero added, "The late leader of the Islamic Revolution was influential in promoting and strengthening the concept of resistance against external pressure and bullying; a concept based on the argument that strategic patience, self-reliance, and regional cooperation can strengthen the regional and international position of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He continued, "This approach over many years has had a significant impact on Tehran's foreign policy, particularly in terms of how Iran has built coalition networks (often referred to in the West as Iran's 'proxy forces') to counter Western and Israeli plans in the region."

This American analyst added, "For many in Iran and other countries that supported Ayatollah Khamenei, these principles have helped Iran maintain its independence while expanding Tehran's influence in various regions, to the extent that 'resistance' has become a comprehensive political, economic, and cultural framework."

In response to another question about the role of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution in the strategy of the axis of resistance in the region and the world, Cafiero said, "During Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's years of leadership (1989-2026), the 'axis of resistance' expanded significantly."

He added, "Supporters of the Islamic Republic of Iran consider the second Supreme Leader of Iran to have played an effective role in formulating and articulating a long-term strategy based on solidarity among regional organizations and movements opposed to Western military intervention and Israel's expansionist policies."

Cafiero stated, "Supporters believe that Ayatollah Khamenei, rather than treating each of these organizations individually, promoted a shared strategic vision based on political coordination, mutual support, and collective deterrence."

This American analyst said, "From this perspective, defenders of the axis of resistance view it as a political and ideological framework focused on the right to self-determination of the region's nations and support for the Palestinian cause. Iran-aligned currents and individuals also believe this strategy has transformed the balance of power in the region by increasing the costs of military confrontation with members of this axis."

The Resistance Strategy; A Core Principle of Iran's National Security Doctrine

This Georgetown University professor, in response to another question from IRNA about the resistance strategy of Iran's martyred leader on the policies and developments of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially during the current war, as well as the strategic calculations of the United States and its regional allies, said, "The resistance strategy has become a core principle of Iran's national security doctrine. In times of escalating tensions and regional conflicts, this strategy has emphasized resilience, deterrence, and refraining from making strategic concessions under military or economic pressure."

He added, "From this perspective, Iran's policies continue to focus on maintaining strategic depth through regional partnerships and cooperation, while investing in domestic defense capabilities and technological advancements. Supporters of the Islamic Republic of Iran believe that these policies have allowed Tehran to resist external pressures for years without retreating from its fundamental political objectives."

Cafiero added, "They also argue that the existence of a coordinated resistance network has at times compelled Washington and its regional allies, particularly Israel, to reconsider the costs and risks of direct military confrontation." He continued, "From their perspective, the balance of power in the region has shifted from a situation based on U.S. and Israeli superiority to one increasingly based on deterrence and the role of interconnected regional actors."

The Georgetown University professor concluded, "Based on this view, Ayatollah Khamenei's enduring legacy is the institutionalization of resistance as a strategic doctrine as well as a long-term political vision; an approach that continues to influence the policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

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