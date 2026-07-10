Trump Again Thrown Himself into Political Quagmire Unlikely to Escape: Washington Post

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Washington Post, in an analysis of the political consequences of Donald Trump's announcement ending the ceasefire, wrote that this decision has confronted Republicans with an election tied to a war that most voters oppose and they are unable to end.

The American newspaper wrote, "Republicans had become somewhat hopeful about the midterm election outcomes after the signing of the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding last month to end an unpopular and unlawful war. Republican party leaders had warned the White House that rising gasoline prices, exacerbated by the conflict, could cost them the November midterms. Now, with that agreement unraveling, Republicans are facing an election tied to a war that most voters oppose."

Following the announcement of the end of the memorandum, oil prices immediately rose and financial markets crashed on Wednesday.

Sarah Chamberlain, president of the Republican Main Street Partnership, which supports Republican lawmakers in competitive congressional districts, said that more war would certainly be problematic for Republicans in the November elections. Republican voters tolerated higher gasoline prices for a few months to support Trump, but now the summer travel season has arrived and there may be no relief.

The American newspaper emphasized that the war and its effects continue to be particularly problematic for Trump: according to several national polls recently released, a majority of Americans are dissatisfied with his handling of the conflict. In a mid-June Fox News poll, 58 percent of registered voters said the United States made the wrong decision in initiating military action against Iran in February.

Republican lawmakers have largely remained silent about the canceled ceasefire. Since the war began, they have struggled to balance support for Trump with disapproval of the war among their constituencies.

Meanwhile, Democrats have used the news of the canceled ceasefire to criticize Trump and link the war to Americans' financial problems. Dan Goldman, a Democrat, wrote on X, "While the costs of basic necessities like food, rent, and healthcare continue to rise, Americans are now forced to pay much higher prices for air travel because of Trump's reckless war in Iran."

Democrats have also used the news to renew calls for Congress to pass war powers resolutions directing Trump to withdraw U.S. forces from hostilities with Iran.

Trump, following new U.S. attacks on Iran, said at the NATO summit in Ankara that negotiations with Iran could continue, but he insulted Iran's leaders with vulgar language and called further negotiations a "waste of time." On Wednesday, he openly spoke about destroying Iran's infrastructure, claiming, "In one day, we could destroy every single bridge in Iran. They have desalination plants. If we have to, we will take them out... Maybe we will seize Kharg Island!"

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