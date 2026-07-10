Russian Translation of "The Compassionate Father" Unveiled in Kazan Concurrent with Funeral Ceremony of Martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Concurrent with the funeral ceremony of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, the unveiling ceremony of the Russian translation of the book "The Compassionate Father" was held in Kazan, Russia. This ceremony was organized by the Consulate General of Iran, the Sabz Nakh (Green Palm) Publishing House, and the National Library of Tatarstan, and was attended by diplomats, academics, Iranologists, and cultural activists.

This book, which contains more than 200 narratives of the life and moral and managerial conduct of the martyred figure, has been published in 450 pages and was previously unveiled at the Moscow International Book Fair.

Iran's Consul General in Kazan described this work as more than a book, a reminder of the life of a figure who dedicated his life to Iran's dignity and independence.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, more than 40 other Russian titles from Sabz Nakh Publishing House on topics of family, psychology, and culture were displayed, and two new books, "The Twelve-Day War" and "The Honorable History of America," were also introduced.

The participants, honoring the memory of the martyred leader, emphasized the expansion of cultural cooperation and the translation of Iranian works to strengthen mutual understanding between the Iranian and Russian nations.

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