Iran's Embassy in Turkey: NATO Not Qualified to Prescribe for Regional Security

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iran categorically rejected the baseless and politically motivated accusations raised in the NATO Summit declaration in Ankara regarding its peaceful nuclear program and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Embassy in Turkey stated that Iran, as a responsible state and a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), has always emphasized that nuclear weapons have no place in its defense doctrine.

According to this statement, Iran has always played a responsible role in maintaining maritime security and ensuring freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Embassy added, "It was the United States and the terrorist Israeli regime — not Iran — that bombed the negotiating table and preferred aggression over diplomacy."

The statement emphasized that NATO, which has supported and facilitated aggressive actions against the Iranian people, is not qualified to lecture Iran or prescribe solutions for peace and security in the region.

According to this statement, such contradictory and politically motivated positions neither contribute to peace nor add to NATO's credibility; rather, they merely reveal the alliance's double standards.

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