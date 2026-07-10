The Iraqis Embodied the Highest Meaning of Loyalty in the Funeral Ceremony of Ayatollah Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Shia Coordination Framework, expressing gratitude for the widespread participation of Iraqis in the funeral ceremony of the martyred Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei and the martyrs of his family, emphasized that Iraqis once again proved that they are a loyal and dignified people who do not forget those who have stood by them and supported their causes, and their widespread participation and sincere sentiments embodied the highest meaning of loyalty in the funeral ceremony of the pure body of the martyred leader of the Ummah, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei (r.a.) and the martyrs of his family.

The statement read, "The magnificent presence and sincere sentiments expressed by the participants reflect the authenticity of the Iraqi people and their adherence to religious, national, and moral values, and demonstrate the depth of loyalty to those who have sacrificed for the ideals of the nation."

The Shia Coordination Framework of Iraq extended its sincere thanks and appreciation to all participants, to all those who contributed to the organization and holding of the funeral ceremony and its media coverage, and to the provinces of Najaf and Karbala for their excellent organization and hospitality.

The Shia Coordination Framework of Iraq concluded its statement with a prayer to God Almighty to accept the deeds of all, grant abundant rewards, protect Iraq and its people, and ensure the continued unity of citizens on the path of truth and justice.

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