Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson to NATO: Abandon Cold War Mentality

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mao Ning, the spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a press conference in response to a question about NATO summit participants raising their security concerns about China regarding technology, military activities, and relations between Beijing and Moscow, said, "NATO members should not keep mentioning China on every occasion."

She added, "China has always acted as a force for establishing and maintaining peace in the world and has never threatened any country."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson concluded, noting that Beijing will not pose a challenge to Euro-Atlantic security, and stated, "NATO should abandon its Cold War mentality, correct its perception of China, and stop exaggerating the so-called 'China threat' narrative."

NATO leaders had earlier, on the second day of the summit in Ankara, emphasized strengthening defense capabilities, preventing what they called the "expansion of Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic region," and continuing support for Ukraine; although disagreements over the level of military support for Kyiv persist. Security in the Arctic, defense spending, the Iran issue, and military support for Ukraine were the main topics of discussion among the leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Ankara.

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary-General, said that member countries must ensure that Russia and China do not gain greater access and influence in the Arctic region. He described this region as an area of growing strategic importance.

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