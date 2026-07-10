Maariv: Israel Faces Shortage of Equipment, Spare Parts Due to Political Isolation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Avi Ashkenazi, an analyst for the Hebrew newspaper Maariv, wrote, "In the operational units of the Israeli army, there are no spare parts for armored vehicles, and more forces are forced to move on foot while carrying heavy combat equipment on their backs. Why? The lack of proper equipment."

Ashkenazi added, "The major problem lies in the deep gap between the 'ambitions of political officials' and the 'field reality of the Israeli army'; the shortage of combat forces, budget deficits, exhausted soldiers, as well as armored vehicles, tanks, and planes in need of major repairs, including modernization and system updates."

He emphasized, "But there are no spare parts available, because Israel is in political isolation. For example, the armored unit does not have enough tank engines, because the Germans are preventing the continued shipment of this equipment."

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