You Lost Europe, You Lost America, and in Return You Got Somaliland; What a Deal: American Politician

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and a prominent figure in the U.S. Democratic Party who is expected to be one of the party's candidates for the 2028 presidency, in his speech at Tel Aviv University, warned Israelis about the decline in global support for this regime.

Emanuel's speech contained very harsh and explicit criticisms of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime. Addressing the Israelis, he said, "You have lost Europe, which was your largest economic partner and market. Your scientists are facing the risk of being excluded from international conferences and research networks. Your artists and academics are being excluded from exhibitions and meetings."

Emanuel added, "In 2022, 55 percent of Americans had a positive view of Israel. Today, that figure is 37 percent and continues to decline; and this figure is even lower among American and European youth."

The former mayor of Chicago added sharply, "The only diplomatic achievement you have made in the past three years is 'Somaliland.' You lost America, you lost Europe, and in return, you got Somaliland. What a deal!"

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