Million-Strong Funeral of Martyred Leader, Unprecedented Historic Event

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The "Loyalty to the Resistance" parliamentary bloc affiliated with Hezbollah in the Lebanese Parliament, after its periodic meeting, issued a statement describing the million-strong funeral ceremony of the pure body of Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (r.a.) as an unprecedented historic event and emphasized the renewal of allegiance with the Leader of the Ummah, Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Khamenei.

The Loyalty to the Resistance bloc stated in its statement, "Tehran and Qom, along with Karbala and Najaf, amidst great sorrow, expressed their loyalty to the Leader of the Ummah, the martyred Imam Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei (r.a.), and the million-strong participation in his funeral ceremony; whether in terms of the bond between the leadership and the people or in terms of its political and spiritual dimensions and implications, was unprecedented in history."

The Loyalty to the Resistance bloc added, "The resistant people of Lebanon also insisted on showing their loyalty to the Imam who always held love and support for Lebanon in his heart, in parallel with this ceremony."

The statement of the Hezbollah parliamentary bloc continued, "These days are the manifestation of the 'Days of God,' in which the Islamic Ummah, in the holy month of Muharram and with the slogan 'Arise for God,' has risen to affirm its Hussayni approach and bid farewell with loyalty and tearful eyes to the wise, mujahid leader, the embodiment of steadfastness and faithfulness to his covenant." The bloc, while reiterating condolences on the martyrdom of the leader, the guide, and the guardian of the Islamic Ummah, renewed its pledge and allegiance of loyalty to the Leader of the Ummah, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Khamenei, and millions of free people around the world.

Another part of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc's statement was dedicated to examining Lebanon's internal developments. Referring to the "Framework Agreement" signed between Lebanese officials and the Zionist regime, the bloc described it as illegitimate, illegal, and contrary to the country's Constitution and National Pact, and emphasized, "This agreement faces national and cross-sectarian opposition from the majority of Lebanese people; because it is a 'shameful and humiliating agreement' that has inflicted severe damage on Lebanon's strategic interests and turned the country into a hostage of the Zionist enemy."

The statement read, "The security annex of this ominous agreement contains new and dangerous clauses that have caused many conservative forces and figures to break their silence and warn about officials sinking deeper into this strategic deadlock under Zionist dictates and American guardianship." The statement added, "The government's efforts to cover up this 'great sin' with worn-out tricks no longer deceive anyone."

The Resistance parliamentary bloc in Lebanon, emphasizing that this agreement is one-sided and, due to its legal and fundamental invalidity, is unenforceable, and that the enemy uses it to legitimize occupation and annexation of lands, called on the country's officials to retreat from this path and annul the said agreement.

The Loyalty to the Resistance bloc concluded by strongly condemning the terrorist crime of the Zionist regime in targeting the vehicle of Ms. Esperanza Ghondour, a Lebanese cultural director and activist, in the Nabatieh al-Fawqa area, which resulted in her martyrdom and that of several members of her family, and added, "This crime should awaken officials from their slumber to realize that this enemy is not bound by any agreement or covenant."

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