Israeli Warplanes Strike Multiple Towns in Southern Lebanon, Ground Forces Push Into Beit Yahoun

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli warplanes have carried out multiple air raids on towns in southern Lebanon while the regime’s ground forces targeted the eastern outskirts of Beit Yahoun.

Israeli warplanes launched two raids with four missiles on the town of Mansouri in southern Lebanon on Saturday despite ongoing preparations for the implementation of a US-mediated framework agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

The regime also continued bombardments of residential areas in several towns in southern Lebanon, including a fresh strike on the town of Houla.

Al-Manar correspondent reported that Israeli drones and gliders also dropped sonic bombs on Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Mansouri, setting fire to houses in Houla and Haddatha.

The reporter further said that an Israeli ground unit has pushed toward the eastern outskirts of Beit Yahoun in southern Lebanon.

The unit consisted of three Merkava tanks and two armored D9 bulldozers, and the incursion was accompanied by the firing of two artillery shells and intensive combing operations in the area.

In a separate attack, Israeli forces carried out another bombardment targeting the area between the towns of Arnoun and Kfartebnit.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or material damage from the reported incidents.

The latest attacks mark a continuation of Israeli operations across southern Lebanon, where several towns have come under repeated strikes in recent days.

On Friday, a young man was martyred following an aerial raid targeting a motorcycle on the al-Doha road in the town of Kfarrumman in the Nabatieh district.

An Israeli drone also targeted a car in the same area, seriously wounding another young man, who was transferred to a hospital in the city of Sidon.

Earlier in the day, two people were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a van as they were collecting rubbish between Shoukin and Kfar Dajjal.

Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon occur despite a framework agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel on June 26 under US mediation, which aims to end the offensive and secure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Israeli forces continue to occupy regions in southern Lebanon, with some areas held for decades and others taken during the 2023-2024 war, while they have advanced over 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory in the most recent offensive.

Since March 2, the Israeli military’s offensives in Lebanon have claimed the lives of over 4,300 people and injured more than 12,200 others, according to reports from Lebanese authorities, while also displacing more than one million individuals.

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