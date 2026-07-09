Amal Movement Slams Beirut Government for 'Free Concessions' to Israel in US-Brokered Deal

AhlulBayt News Agency: A member of Lebanon’s Amal Movement has taken a swipe at the Beirut government for "free concessions" to Israeli officials in the course of direct negotiations with the Tel Aviv regime, calling for annulment of the US-sponsored framework agreement signed on June 26 between Lebanon and Israel.

“The aggressive Zionist enemy asserts to be targeting [Hezbollah] resistance fighters in [southern] Lebanon, whilst it is actually targeting and bombing civilians, women and children, army soldiers, and government institutions,” Hani Kobeissy stated on Thursday.

The Lebanese legislator added that Israeli occupation forces continue to perpetrate grave crimes against Lebanon, calling for the adoption of a unified domestic position against the regime rather than granting it any further concessions or compromising with it.

“The Lebanese nation cannot accept the Beirut government’s tendency to offer unjustified and illegal privileges to the Zionist enemy. We must be fully aware, and know that Zionists have drawn up a vicious plot against our country, and seek to sow seeds of discord within the Lebanese society, weaken state institutions, and divide Lebanese people to occupy parts of the country and plunder its assets,” the member of the Liberation and Development parliamentary bloc, Kobeissy stated.

He called upon all strata of Lebanese society as well as political parties and parliamentary factions to put aside their differences, and reach a single understanding.

“We must stand united, and adopt a single and national position that will strengthen our country in the face of an enemy that invades, bombs and destroys our country and treats us arrogantly,” Kobeissy noted.

The Lebanese lawmaker lamented the Beirut government’s free concessions to Israel, stressing such privileges will not protect Lebanon in any way, and will embolden it to press ahead with its attacks and atrocities against the Lebanese nation.

“Giving concessions to Zionists through direct negotiations is not in Lebanon's interest. These talks will neither bear any fruit nor will prevent the enemy's aggression. This is what we witnessed in the so-called freedom agreement. All authorities must reconsider their position, and realize that differences of opinion are pointless as long as our people are being massacred by the enemy,” Kobeissy said.

He urged Lebanese factions to put aside their differences to repel Israeli acts of aggression, liberate southern Lebanon, and restore the country's sovereignty.

“The real position that protects our nation is a unified and coherent political one, which would bring together the elements of power in Lebanon against the Zionist enemy. This is what makes Lebanon strong, restores its rights, and liberates its occupied territories,” Kobeissy concluded.

......................

End/ 257