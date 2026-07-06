Ghalibaf: Lebanon, Axis of Resistance Are 'Clear Red Lines' in Iran-US MoU

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that Lebanon and the Axis of Resistance are among the “clear and principled red lines” in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding with Washington, adding that peace in Lebanon can only be achieved through Iran.

Ghalibaf made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran on Sunday with a delegation of senior Hezbollah officials who have traveled to Iran to attend the funeral of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“We have maintained clear and principled red lines in the negotiations,” he said. “One of these red lines is the issue of the resistance front and Lebanon.”

Iran’s lead negotiator welcomed the Lebanese delegation and expressed his long-standing familiarity with Lebanon’s developments, describing Hezbollah’s performance in the recent war as a “historic turning point” that proved the unbreakable bond between Iran and resistance groups.

Ghalibaf emphasized that Iran’s attention to the Resistance Front in general, and Hezbollah in particular, was an “Islamic and revolutionary duty.” He also noted that the United States had always been “unreliable and untrustworthy,” adding that Iran had maintained clear principles in its negotiations.

Muhammad Fneish, a senior Hezbollah official, thanked Ghalibaf for his “effective role on the diplomatic front” and stressed the deep ties between the Lebanese movement and the Islamic Republic.

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