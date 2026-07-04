Iran's Parliament Speaker Thanks Pakistan for Support, Vows to Oppose U.S. Intervention in Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking during a meeting with Pakistan Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, Ghalibaf said Iran deeply appreciated the solidarity shown by both the Pakistani leadership and its people.

"We value the support and friendship extended by Pakistan's leadership and its people during these challenging times," Ghalibaf said, adding that Pakistan had remained a sincere friend of Iran in both times of celebration and adversity.

Gilani, in turn, said Iran's development and stability would contribute to peace and security across the region. He also emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries.

Separately, during a meeting with the Vice Chairman of China's National People's Congress, Ghalibaf said Iran would not allow the United States to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important maritime trade routes.

He praised the growing political and economic partnership between Iran and China, saying the two countries were committed to further expanding their strategic relationship.

Ghalibaf also described China as a reliable partner that had stood by Iran during difficult times. He said issues related to the passage of Chinese vessels through the Strait of Hormuz had been resolved and reiterated that Iran would not permit any U.S. interference in the waterway.

The Iranian speaker added that stronger Iran-China relations could play a constructive role in reducing international tensions and promoting regional stability.