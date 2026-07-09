Ghalibaf: Iraq Funeral Was Not Just Mourning, But a Call for Justice for Martyred Leader's Blood

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says in a message that the historical funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader in Iraq was not merely a farewell and mourning ceremony, but a call for justice for his blood, which was endorsed by millions of grieving mourners.

The massive participation of the Iraqi people in the historic funeral of the martyred leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei — who dedicated his life to Muslim unity, dignity, and the defense of the oppressed against the hegemony of the US and international Zionism — was more than a mourning ceremony, according to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

It was a declaration affirming the path of this tireless warrior and a collective demand for retribution for his blood, endorsed by millions at the holy shrines, Ghalibaf stated.

He emphasized that the clear message from the mourners was a commitment to continuing the Leader’s path, asserting the invincibility of the Resistance Front, and highlighting the unity among freedom-seekers — spanning diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds, including Muslims, Christians, Shias, Sunnis, Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmens.

This unparalleled tribute to a religious and political authority has further manifested the dignity of Islam, served as a thorn in the side of the enemies of freedom, and demonstrated that the will of nations cannot be broken by assassination or threats, Ghalibaf added.

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