Ghalibaf: Iran Has No Trust in US; Only Those Prepared for War Can Negotiate with Washington

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Tehran harbors no trust in the United States, emphasizing that only those who are prepared for war can engage in negotiation with Washington.

Ghalibaf made the remarks in a meeting with the Chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia, Ahmad Muzani, in Mashhad on Friday.

"We are distrustful of the Americans. During the negotiations, I made it clear to the US vice president that we have no trust in you," he said, referring to indirect talks with the US in Switzerland last month mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.

"In my view, only those who are prepared for war can negotiate with the United States," he added.

Ghalibaf, who serves as the top negotiator in talks with the US, emphasized that Iran has never sought war but is duty-bound to resist and avoid surrendering to the oppressor.

“For this reason, the Iranian nation will never submit to oppression,” he insisted.

The top parliamentarian emphasized that the United States, the Israeli regime, and NATO had imagined that they could force Iran into submission before the recent war, which began on February 28.

“However, they very quickly realized they would not achieve their goals, and the world witnessed that they were defeated in achieving their objectives against Iran," Ghalibaf said.

He further stressed that the Iranian nation had shattered the US hegemony in the recent 40-day war, adding that the economic, political, and media pressures exerted on Washington and the Tel Aviv regime had rendered them desperate and ultimately pushed the United States to seek a ceasefire.

He noted that Iran has never ceased its preparations to defend the country even after the signing of a war-ending memorandum of understanding (MoU).

"We have never stopped being ready to defend our nation, and at any moment the Americans betray the understanding, we are prepared for an all-out defense," Ghalibaf said.

"We will stand firmly against them and reclaim the rights of the Iranian nation,” he emphasized.

Ghalibaf added that ending the war is a priority for all countries, but “everyone must know that this conflict will never end with Iran's surrender."

He called on Muslim countries and nations to stand united against the US and Israel, citing Iran’s successful experience in this regard.

"I believe that Muslim nations and countries must come to the realization that they must stand against the United States and the Zionist regime, and the experience of the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown that success can be achieved on this path," Ghalibaf said.

He further expressed gratitude for the sympathy expressed by the Indonesian government, parliament, and people with the Iranian nation over the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

The Iranian Parliament speaker described Indonesia as a "pioneering” nation in its anti-arrogance spirit and fight against the Israeli regime.

Muzani, for his part, expressed Indonesia's support for efforts to end the war between Iran and the United States and said his country believes that the Iranian people seek peace and stability.

He also stressed the importance of promoting bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic fields.

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