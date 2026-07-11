Tehran Friday Prayers Leader: Iran Will Not Permit US Interference in Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric says that a memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and the United States was based on “commitment in return for commitment” rather than trust in Washington.

Addressing Friday prayers in Tehran, Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabi-Fard said the US leadership had violated the memorandum through unilateral actions and military attacks and had committed war crimes.

“The mechanism of the MoU is commitment in return for commitment,” he said, adding that Iran remained determined to defend its national interests and those of its regional allies.

He also praised Iran’s armed forces for safeguarding the country’s sovereignty over the strategic Strait of Hormuz and maintaining security in the waterway, adding that Iran would under no circumstances permit the United States to interfere in affairs related to the Strait of Hormuz.

The cleric further stressed that US forces had failed in efforts over the past four months to alter Iran’s control over the strategic waterway. He also said that Washington would not achieve through diplomacy what it had failed to secure through military means.

In his sermon, Aboutorabi-Fard also referred to the funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, describing the massive turnout as a demonstration of Iran’s strength and praising the participation of mourners from Iran and Iraq.

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