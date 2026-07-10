Martyred Leader laid to rest at Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad

The body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was laid to rest next to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (Peace Be Upon Him) in Mashhad, northeast Iran.

The final burial took place in the Dar al-Dhikr prayer hall at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) in Mashhad late on Thursday.

Funeral ceremonies began last Friday, drawing tributes from political officials representing more than 45 countries and scholars from more than 90 nations.

Farewell ceremonies took place over the weekend at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla, where millions came to pay their respects. On Monday, the procession moved through Tehran, with massive participation once again. Ceremonies were also held in Qom and at the Jamkaran Mosque on Tuesday. On Wednesday, similar memorial events occurred in the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Millions of mourners brought several days of nationwide mourning to their climax in Mashhad, as the final farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader concluded at the holy mausoleum of Imam Reza (PBUH) on Thursday.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was assassinated alongside several members of his family on February 28, the opening day of the 40-day war of aggression launched by the US and the Israeli terrorist regimes against the Islamic Republic of Iran.