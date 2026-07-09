Aircraft Carrying Martyred Leader's Body Arrives in Mashhad for Final Burial

AhlulBayt News Agency: The aircraft carrying the bodies of the martyred Iranian Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and his family members has touched down at Shahid Hashemi-Nejad Airport in Mashhad, marking the final stage of a week-long national and international mourning process.

Following the tragic February 28, 2026, terror attack by the United States and the Israeli regime on Ayatollah Khamenei’s residence, which claimed the lives of the Ayatollah and several family members, including his daughter, his son-in-law, his granddaughter, and his daughter-in-law, Iran and the region have been united in grief.

The farewell ceremonies began on Friday, July 3, with international dignitaries, political leaders from over 45 countries, and religious scholars from 90 nations paying their respects.

Over the weekend, Tehran’s Mosalla hosted massive crowds of mourners who gathered from across the country to bid farewell. On Monday, July 6, millions participated in a historic funeral procession in Tehran. The following day, a profound ceremony took place in Qom, concluding at the Jamkaran Mosque.

The mourning transcended borders on Wednesday, July 8, when an estimated four million people in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala participated in an unprecedented funeral procession, attended by prominent Iraqi political and religious figures.

The procession in Mashhad culminates in the internment of the martyred Leader at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH).

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