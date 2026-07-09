Photos: Afghan Mawkibs Organizers Play Major Role in Funeral of Martyr Leader in Qom

“Active presence of Afghan Mawkibs organizers in the funeral procession of the martyred Leader in Qom. Afghan migrants residing in Qom had such a strong and visible presence in the funeral procession of the pure body of the martyred Leader of the Revolution and his family that they stood out noticeably among the millions gathered along the Payambar‑e A‘zam (PBUH) Boulevard. The migrant community — which has always stood beside the people of Iran in critical moments — had also prepared numerous Mawkibs at the beginning and end of the route to serve the pilgrims of the beloved Leader.”