Iran's Foreign Ministry Condemns US Strikes on Southern, Eastern Provinces as War Crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the US attacks on several areas in the southern coastal provinces and two bridges in the eastern provinces along the railway route to Mashhad on Thursday, and described them as flagrant war crimes and a clear violation of the UN Charter and the MoU on the Cessation of Hostilities.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed Iran’s firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and to punish the aggressors.

The criminal US attacks against Iran over the past 48 hours, carried out under the false pretext of responding to alleged incidents involving a few vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, not only constitute a clear violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the UN Charter, but also represent a flagrant breach of Paragraphs 1 and 5 of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Cessation of Hostilities.

At a time when the wise and courageous Iranian people—through their magnificent and unparalleled presence at the historic funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution—have demonstrated their resolve to confront malicious enemies and safeguard the nation’s authority, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, the wicked and deranged US administration has resorted to insults, fabrications, and military aggression. This includes targeting the railway route toward Mashhad, an act intended to compensate for its inability to comprehend the glory of Iranian patriotism and loyalty to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

The Foreign Ministry expresses its disgust at the vile rhetoric employed by the US President and other American officials against the great Iranian nation. It views their explicit admission of non-compliance with the MoU on the Cessation of Hostilities, dated June 18, as further testament to the lawlessness, villainy, warmongering, and malice of the current US administration.

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