IRGC strikes key US infrastructure in Kuwait, Bahrain as part of initial response to latest violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Aerospace Force has struck key infrastructure at four American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in the first phase of its response against the United States’ most recent violations of Iranian territory.

The Corps detailed the retaliation in a statement on Thursday, identifying the targeted outposts as Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait and Juffair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain, and noting that the facilities were hit using missiles and drones.

The statement came after American aircraft carried out a wide range of strikes against several southern Iranian areas, targeting civilian infrastructure and claiming the life of one victim, besides attacking a bridge in the northern province of Golestan.

The Corps “warns the child-killing US military that should it repeat its acts of aggression, our crushing responses will be expanded to include other American bases throughout the region.”

The IRGC, meanwhile, described the most recent aggression as a “hasty” reaction by the American aggressors to ongoing massive popular turnout in neighboring Iraq during funeral processions held for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“This magnificent funeral procession, filled the arrogant [American] rulers with fear and compelled them to react hastily to this display of popular strength,” the statement read.

Washington, it added, was seeking “to overshadow news of this unparalleled epic and conceal this inspiring event from the eyes of the world.”

However, “they remain oblivious to the fact that these crimes will only awaken the peoples of the world further and strengthen their determination to play a role in the struggle against the ‘Great Satan,’” the Corps concluded, referring to the United States.

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