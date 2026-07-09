US strikes kill 14, hit railroad near Mashhad as martyred Leader's funeral draws millions

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 14 people were killed and 78 others injured in US strikes on five Iranian provinces over the past two days despite a ceasefire memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington, an Iranian Health Ministry official says.

"While a ceasefire was in place, the United States targeted five provinces of Iran on July 8 and 9," Hossein Kermanpour, head of the ministry's Public Relations and Information Center, wrote in a post on his X account on Thursday.

He added that 47 of the wounded remain hospitalized, while the other victims have been discharged after receiving medical treatment.

Early Thursday, terrorist US forces carried out a wide range of strikes against several parts of the southern coastal provinces of Iran, targeting civilian infrastructure and claiming the lives of Iranians, besides attacking a bridge in the northern province of Golestan.

The US also carried out military strikes on several coastal bases and civilian sites in Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province and the port city of Mahshahr on Wednesday, in an open violation of the MoU.

In a stark warning on his X account on Thursday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the United States can no longer pursue policies of bullying and reneging on its commitments without facing consequences.

"Let me say it plainly: If you strike, you will be struck," he warned.

The head of the Public Relations of Khorasan Railway, Javad Me'raji-Far, told IRNA on Thursday that passenger train services on the Tehran-Mashhad route have been disrupted following a “criminal” attack by the US on a part of the railway line early this morning.

He said that technical and operational railway teams have been immediately dispatched to the site.

"Repair operations on the damaged area are currently underway. Efforts are being made to restore the route in the shortest possible time,” he added.

He noted that necessary planning has been made to transport stranded passengers to Mashhad.

The Tehran-Mashhad route is one of Iran's most vital and busiest rail links, serving millions of passengers annually.

An attack near Mashhad comes as millions of Iranians have traveled to the holy city from across Iran to attend the funeral and burial rites of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

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