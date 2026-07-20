Ghalibaf says adhering to leader's directive on national unity is essential for victory against enemy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stresses that adhering to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei’s directive on preserving national unity is essential for victory in the struggle against the enemy.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Ghalibaf wrote, “Insistence on sacred unity is not merely a moral or social recommendation; it is an essential prerequisite for victory in the struggle against the enemy.”

He added, “Let us regard adherence to the Supreme Leader’s religious and national directive as a vital part of our historic role in this national resistance and in governing the country.”

Ghalibaf’s remarks came a day after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, issued a message calling for national unity.

In the message, the Leader said preserving “sacred unity” among the people and officials at all levels is one of the country’s most fundamental priorities. He said such unity is essential to realizing “the lofty ideals of the Islamic Revolution and to protect the dignity and independence of our beloved Iran, particularly in the face of the criminal, cunning US enemy.”

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