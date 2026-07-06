Reuters Acknowledged: Magnificent Funeral of Martyred Leader Demonstrated the Failure of the Enemy's Strategy, Consolidated Leverage of Strait of Horm

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In its report from Tehran, despite the usual approach of Western media, Reuters was compelled to reflect an undeniable truth: the sea of humanity that attended the funeral of the martyred leader sent a clear message to Washington and Tel Aviv that not only has the will of the Iranian nation not been broken, but this epic has become a turning point for consolidating the system's strategic positions. Citing regional officials and analysts, the news agency emphasized that Iran is using this display of unity and steadfastness as leverage in negotiations, describing the funeral ceremony as a moment to transform "resilience" into "pressure leverage." The Reuters report shows that the imposed war, contrary to the objectives of its architects, has significantly increased Iran's bargaining power on key issues such as the Strait of Hormuz.

The main focus of Reuters' analysis is the acknowledgment of the fact that Iran, by adhering to its geopolitical position in the Strait of Hormuz, has not traded the "strategic diamond" for the "lollipop" of sanctions relief, and makes any agreement conditional on the acceptance of Iran's full sovereignty over this vital waterway. The news agency, citing Western experts such as Alex Vatanka and Allen Ayer, stated that Tehran is deliberately delaying the negotiation process to consolidate the gains of the war in the Strait of Hormuz before entering the nuclear file, and to impose a new reality on the world in which control over the world's energy chokepoint, as a "divine blessing" and Iran's inalienable right, is irreversible. Reuters also cited Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the Speaker of Parliament, emphasizing this position that Iran will under no circumstances relinquish its rights in this strategic waterway.

In the final part of the report, Reuters acknowledged the failure of America's military strategy in the war and, citing Aaron David Miller, a former American negotiator, wrote that Washington has failed to break Iran's leverage, and the fragile ceasefire itself has become a diplomatic battlefield. The agency's analysts believe that Trump's political constraints ahead of the midterm elections have made him more compelled to reach an agreement than Iran, and Tehran, understanding this reality, is skillfully using the "game of time" to its advantage. Reuters ultimately highlights this truth that America's military power and the threat of a naval blockade have failed to change Iran's position, and the world is inevitably forced to accept a new order in which the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened on Tehran's terms; an analysis that indicates the strategic victory of the Islamic Republic against global arrogance.

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