Qalibaf Warns US: Keep Your Word or Pay the Price Under Iran MoU

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned the United States that it needs to honor its promises or it will have to pay the price for violating its commitments under a war-ending deal.

Qalibaf made the remarks in an X post on Sunday after the terrorist US military conducted its third round of aerial assaults this week on Iran in flagrant breach of the Pakistan-brokered Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington.

He referred to Article 5 of the MoU, under which only Iran is in charge of making arrangements for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy chokepoint.

“The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking,” the top Iranian negotiator said.

In response to the latest American strikes on southern Iran, Iran’s Armed Forces launched coordinated missile and drone strikes against US military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice,” over unauthorized use of the strategic waterway by a container ship.

It added that the strait will remain closed until the US ends its intervention in the region.

Iran has restricted transit through the Strait of Hormuz since the early days of the illegal US-Israeli aggression that began on February 28 and came to a halt under a ceasefire on April 8 amid the Islamic Republic’s brave resistance and successful retaliatory operations.

On June 17, Iran and the US signed the MoU, which calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts and includes a commitment from both sides to hold further talks on a final agreement in the next 60 days.

The deal’s Article 5 places responsibility for reopening and managing the Strait of Hormuz squarely in Iran’s hands.

Iran has repeatedly stressed its legitimate right to sovereignty over the strait, noting that the waterway will never return to its pre-war conditions and that it will be administered by the Islamic Republic in accordance with international law.

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