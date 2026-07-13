IRGC: Fuel depots, ammunition storage facilities at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan set on fire

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the successful targeting of fuel depots and ammunition storage facilities at Jordan’s Prince Hassan Air Base, setting them ablaze in a precise retaliatory operation against US military infrastructure in the region.

The Public Relations Department of the IRGC stated on Monday morning that its Aerospace Force struck key targets at the US base, which serves as a critical hub for American forces. The operation resulted in fires raging through fuel storage areas and ammunition facilities, dealing a significant blow to US logistical capabilities and operational readiness in West Asia.

The statement said that the operation was carried out in direct response to US aggression against Iranian coastal bases.

This action forms part of the first phase of Iran’s coordinated response to recent US aggressions, including airstrikes on Iranian coastal bases and telecommunications infrastructure in the south.

The United States had escalated tensions after Iran’s Navy thwarted attempts to provoke crises in the strategic Strait of Hormuz through illegal vessel movements.

The IRGC emphasized that the strikes were carried out with high precision using ballistic missiles and drones, underscoring the defensive capabilities and unwavering resolve of Iran’s armed forces to protect national sovereignty and deter further bullying by the Great Satan.

Iranian Army forces simultaneously conducted drone strikes on other US-linked targets, including a Patriot air defense system, ammunition depot, and radar site in Kuwait, as well as communications and radar facilities in Bahrain. These synchronized operations highlight the unified strength of Iran’s military in confronting foreign aggression.

The IRGC warned that any continuation of US hostile actions would trigger even harsher and more comprehensive responses.

“The retaliatory operations of the warriors are ongoing,” the statement noted, affirming Iran’s commitment to decisive action against any threat to its security or interests.

Satellite imagery circulating in the wake of the strikes has shown visible damage and disturbances at the Prince Hassan facility.

The full text of the IRGC statement is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Subduer of the Tyrants

“And fight them until there is no more fitnah (persecution) and religion is wholly for Allah.”

Heroic people of Iran,

Your steadfast steps, 135 nights and days of presence on the scene, and the unprecedented funeral procession in history, which you and the noble people of Iraq created, have astonished the world, encouraged the warriors of Islam, and agitated and terrified the “Great Satan,” prompting it to resort to any action to compensate for this great defeat.

Last night, following the IRGC Navy’s operation to stop two violating ships that had shut down their systems and were moving illegally, thereby endangering navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the child-killing American army, which itself instigated these illegal and dangerous moves, once again revealed its barbaric nature by aggressing against the coastal bases of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces.

In the first phase of responding to these aggressions, the valiant warriors of Islam set fire to several large missile depots and fuel tanks at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan by launching missiles and drones.

The retaliatory operations of the warriors continue, and the results will be presented to you in subsequent statements.

“If you support Allah, He will support you and make your feet firm.”

.....................

End/ 257