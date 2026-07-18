IRGC navy blocks four vessels from illegally crossing Strait of Hormuz with US support

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has blocked four vessels from illegally crossing the Strait of Hormuz with unlawful American support.

“In a combined missile and drone operation, all four vessels were brought to a halt at their positions,” the IRGC Navy said in a statement on Friday, while noting that the vessels were confronted as they were trying to transit through the waterway with the support of the “terrorist US military."

The IRGC Navy also issued a warning to ship owners operating in the region.

It said vessel owners, “like the rulers of certain southern Persian Gulf states,” should not rely on the “baseless support of the terrorist US military” and should instead comply with warnings and notices issued by the IRGC Navy.

In a separate statement, the IRGC said that blasts had hit two oil tankers, which had entered a route south of the Strait of Hormuz that had been mined to prevent illegal transit through the chokepoint.

According to the statement, the vessels had been “misled by US intelligence agencies” into attempting to transit the route.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding last month to end the cycle of hostilities arising from the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic, which began on February 28.

Under the interim deal, Iran agreed to allow fee-free maritime transit through the strait for a period of 60 days.

In compliance with the MoU, the Islamic Republic devised a special maritime route for vessels to cross the chokepoint, warning vessels against using illegal routes.

The US has, however, been trying to escort transit through the strait along an illegal passageway, prompting the Islamic Republic to shut the corridor until Washington ended its interference in regional maritime movement.

In its latest statement, the IRGC Navy, meanwhile, noted that the Strait of Hormuz had become “highly insecure and completely closed” due to hostile actions by the United States.

It further declared that, until US aggression ends, “it will be impossible to export chemical fertilizer, or even a single drop of oil or gas, from the region.”

The force urged vessel operators not to enter the mined route, saying they should avoid being deceived “for the sake of protecting both their assets and, more importantly, their lives.”

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