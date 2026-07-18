US strike on Bandar Abbas residential neighborhood kills mother, critically injures one-year-old child

AhlulBayt News Agency: A criminal US aerial assault on Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas has killed a mother, critically injuring her one-year-old child who lost her hand.

Tasnim news agency reported on Friday that the US strike hit the Allah Akbar Hill residential neighborhood in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan Province.

The attack also wounded eight people, seven of whom suffered blast-related injuries, while another sustained a fracture.

In another report, Tasnim said that local fisherman Hamid Darzadeh was martyred in Thursday’s American strikes on the Pasabandar area of Chabahar.

The attacks are the latest in a series of strikes that have increasingly killed civilians and hit non-military targets, with Iranian authorities detailing numerous specific instances of civilian infrastructure being struck.

In a separate strike on Tuesday, US forces hit an environmental protection post and ranger station in the village of Seyyed Jowzar in Hajjiabad County, northern Hormozgan Province, killing three members of a park ranger's family.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei identified the ranger as Javad Hasanzadeh, stating that his two sons and daughter-in-law were killed in the attack while he survived unharmed.

Baghaei condemned the strike as “the latest example of America’s heinous war crimes” and noted that the ranger post attack was merely the latest example of US aggression over the past four and a half months, which began with strikes in Tehran, Minab, and Lamard.

On Wednesday night, a US strike near Shahid Baqaei Hospital, a children's cancer treatment center in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, forced the emergency evacuation of 211 children undergoing chemotherapy.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also listed other specific targets struck by US projectiles, including a barracks in Bampur County in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, where seven soldiers were killed, a wheat storage facility in Hoveyzeh County in southwestern Khuzestan province, and a mineral water production company in Dehloran County in western Ilam province.

On February 28, a strike on a primary school in Minab killed 175 people, the majority of them children, with US media reporting that the US military has since shelved an investigation into the incident due to the use of “outdated” intelligence.

The US military, which has been carrying out strikes for six consecutive nights, said the attacks were aimed at "degrading Iranian military capabilities," targeting coastal surveillance sites, air defense systems, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities.

However, Iranian officials have documented extensive damage to civilian sites, with the Iranian Red Crescent Society reporting that over 21,700 non-military sites have been hit since February.

In response, Iranian armed forces have launched heavy reprisal attacks against strategic American targets across the region, declaring the strategic waterway closed “until further notice” and at least until “the end of US interference in the region.”

In the early hours of Friday, the US targeted Iranian infrastructure, including a railway branch station in Bandar Abbas and bridges linking the key port to other cities.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced that 38 people have been killed and more than 400 injured in terrorist US attacks by Friday morning.

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