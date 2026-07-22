Baqaei: Hosting Iran's enemies, colluding with them is sign of ingratitude and lack of foresight

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that hosting Iran’s enemies and colluding with them to stoke conflict against Iranians is a sign of ingratitude for the past and a lack of foresight.

In a post on his X account, sharing a photograph of Iranian specialists who had traveled to Kuwait in 1991 to extinguish the country’s burning oil wells, Baqaei wrote that this is a historic photo of noble and dedicated Iranian specialists working to extinguish Kuwait’s burning oil wells following the withdrawal of the Iraqi Ba’athist regime’s army from the country in 1991.

He added that although only three years had passed since the end of the war Saddam imposed on Iran—and the festering wound caused by the all-out support Kuwait and other Persian Gulf Cooperation Council members had provided to Saddam’s aggressor regime was still fresh—Iran acceded to a request from the Kuwaiti government. It dispatched a 47-member team of oil industry specialists to assist in firefighting operations and undertook the task of capping 28 oil wells in the massive Burgan field—an event recorded in international documents and reports as part of the largest oil well firefighting operation in history.

Baqaei continued that the noble people of Iran extinguished the fire that was consuming you, yet you have become part of the malevolent forces’ fire turned against our people! Iran has always remained committed to good neighborliness, but the smoke of ingratitude and shortsightedness will blow back into the eyes of the ungrateful. He who sows thorns shall not reap grapes.

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