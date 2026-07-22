Fm Spokesman warns Bulgaria against any involvement in US aggression toward Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Warning Bulgaria against any involvement in the US aggression toward Iran, the foreign ministry spokesperson stated that cooperation in these illegal attacks constitutes complicity in war crimes.

The Bulgarian Parliament must not turn its country into an accomplice of aggressors and criminals by authorizing the United States to use its territory and sovereign facilities, Esmaeil Baqaei told IRNA.

“Bulgarian government is well aware that US military attacks constitute a blatant aggression and a gross violation of the United Nations Charter and international law.” Any party participating in military aggression against Iran will be held accountable for the consequences, warned the Iranian diplomat.

Bulgarian Prime Minister, Rumen Radev, said on July 20, that his government will ask parliament to approve a request by Washington to station tanker planes at ⁠the ‘Bezmer’ military facility to support the US military operations in the Middle East.

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