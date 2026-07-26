Foreign ministry spokesperson says Yemen crisis has no military solution

AhlulBayt News Agency: Expressing deep concern over the recent tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized the need to strive for a just solution to the Yemen crisis and to prevent the escalation of insecurity and instability in the region.

Baqaei expressed deep concern over the recent tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and emphasized the need for striving for a just solution to the Yemen crisis and preventing the escalation of insecurity and instability in the region.

Stressing that the Yemen crisis has no military solution, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson identified a return to the path of dialogue and the full implementation of the agreed-upon roadmap as the only way to end the suffering of the Yemeni people and preserve regional security and stability.

Expressing concern over the continued blockade of Yemen and persistent restrictions on the entry of essential goods, fuel, and vital services, Baqaei identified the blockade as the cause of the humanitarian crisis and the worsening livelihood challenges facing the Yemeni people; he called for the complete lifting of restrictions and the facilitation of access to basic necessities for the country's population.

Calling the restrictions the primary driver of the worsening livelihood crisis, Baqaei urged the immediate and complete removal of all barriers to facilitate access to basic necessities.

Baqaei also pointed to what he described as provocative and interventionist U.S. policies in the region, arguing that such actions have further complicated the situation.

He maintained that regional security and stability must be secured exclusively through dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding among neighboring nations.

Baqaei reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any constructive initiative aimed at advancing negotiations and achieving a political settlement based on the agreed roadmap to restore lasting peace and stability to Yemen.

....................

End/ 257