Iran foreign ministry says it will utilize all means to defend national rights, security

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a statement regarding the continued epic defense of Iran’s sovereignty against unlawful US threats and attacks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized that it would utilize all means to legitimately defend the nation’s rights and security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while conveying the diplomatic apparatus’s commendation and appreciation for the unparalleled efforts of our nation’s glorious armed forces in the powerful defense of Iran’s sovereignty, pays tribute to the noble spirit of our martyred leader and all those who sacrificed their lives for Iran's independence and honor; it further reaffirms the Islamic Republic of Iran's resolve to continue the path of resistance and steadfastness until the complete elimination of the enemies’ malice.

At a time when the American enemy—persisting in its bad faith regarding the implementation of agreement to end the war—is committing acts of aggression against Iran through a continued naval blockade of Iranian ports and commercial shipping, brutal attacks on various regions of the country, intensified economic pressure, and illegal threats, the defensive strikes by brave Iranian armed forces continue with full might.

The continuation of the naval blockade—which constitutes a clear instance of an "act of aggression" under the UN Definition of Aggression (Resolution 3314 of 14 December 1974)—alongside brutal attacks on military and civilian targets, civil infrastructure, and Iranian citizens both inside and outside Iran (including in Iraq), represents a flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter; the Islamic Republic of Iran will exercise its inherent right to legitimate self-defense against these acts of aggression using all available means.

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